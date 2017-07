/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dreketi's Apisai Sesewa and Rewa's Epeli Saukuru in full mode during the INNK Battle of the Giants in Subrail Park today. Picture: JONA KONTACI

Update: 4:08PM REWA is just moments away from confirming their semi-final spot in the 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants (BOG) tournament.

They are currently leading Dreketi 4 -1.

The Delta brigade scored through goals to Samuela Kautoga (19th minute), two goals to Misaele Draunibaka (23rd and 30th minute) thier final goal to captain Simione Tamanisau (40th minute).

Dreketi's lone goal came from substitute player Vilikesa Sowani when he took a penalty in the 59th minute.