Bill to replace 1948 Act

Update: 4:07PM THE Fijian Government's move to set up the Accident Compensation Bill is to essentially replace, for the time being, at least the existing Motor Vehicle's Third Party Insurance Act 1948.

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said there were a number of reasons why this Act needed to be repealed and a new provision put in place "essentially to provide the immediate justice to ordinary Fijians who are currently being not covered under the current legal framework".

"As we have seen that in Fiji, for a number of very basic reasons, people have been over the years denied justice," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"Let me just give you an example, Madam Speaker. The exclusion currently, provisions within insurance contracts do not provide protection to all third parties who are injured from accidents involving motor vehicles, and not all insurance claims are redressed.

"As a result, many Fijians who have been victims of motor vehicle accidents will be denied compensation. As an example, an innocent pedestrian who is hit by a car and maybe denied compensation by the insurance companies simply because the driver of the vehicle did not have a driver's licence or was drunk when driving."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said claims for compensation had always been generally duly delayed, with insurance companies or in the courts, and victims of motor vehicle accidents often waited for years to get compensation, if any.

He said the Government did not simply want to set up the Commission for the sake of setting it up, only to deal with third party insurance.

"It is, Madam Speaker, we are looking at the future, to bring other forms of accidents within the purview or within the premise of this Commission that we intend to set up."