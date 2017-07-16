2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Defending champs through to semis

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lautoka's Kavaia Rawaqa and Ba's Kishan Sami contest for the ball during the Innk Battle of the Giants at Subrail Park today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 3:40PM DEFENDING INKK Battle of the Giants (BOG) champions Lautoka alongside Labasa have become the first two teams in their pools to qualify for the semifinals after they defeated Ba 1-0, at Subrail Park earlier this afternoon.

Lautoka's goal came in the second half in the 75th minute to replacement player Samuela Drudru.

They finished with seven points on their group tally, but according to coach Krishan Swamy they would be focusing on addressing some issues leading up to the semi-finals.

"We will be looking at our opponents and who we will be playing then we will make our plans from there. Also we will improve on our discipline a lot because it is very important in any sports," Swamy said.