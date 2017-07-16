Parliament committee commends ISA agreement

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:20PM FIJI'S Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence has commended to Parliament the committee's report on the Framework Agreement on the establishment of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) - the ISA Framework Agreement.

In presenting the report, committee chairperson Lieutenant Colonel Netani Rika said the ISA Framework Agreement would be beneficial to Fiji in terms of promoting solar technologies prosperity with new business models and investments in the solar sector.

He said the agreement would benefit Fiji in formulating projects and programs to promote solar applications; develop innovative mechanisms to reduce cost of capital; build a common knowledge e-portal; and facilitate capacity building for promotion and absorption of solar technologies, research and development among other countries.