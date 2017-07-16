Fiji Time: 8:25 PM on Sunday 16 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Parliament committee commends ISA agreement

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Update: 2:20PM FIJI'S Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence has commended to Parliament the committee's report on the Framework Agreement on the establishment of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) - the ISA Framework Agreement.

In presenting the report, committee chairperson Lieutenant Colonel Netani Rika said the ISA Framework Agreement would be beneficial to Fiji in terms of promoting solar technologies prosperity with new business models and investments in the solar sector.

He said the agreement would benefit Fiji in formulating projects and programs to promote solar applications; develop innovative mechanisms to reduce cost of capital; build a common knowledge e-portal; and facilitate capacity building for promotion and absorption of solar technologies, research and development among other countries.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding
  2. School holds annual pageant and cultural show
  3. Mapping a path to success
  4. A-G refutes claims
  5. Speed wins
  6. 9-year reign
  7. Opposition Leader talks on budget perspectives
  8. Kumul picks Fiji
  9. Seruiratu: It's unfair
  10. New homes for fallen servicemen's families

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  3. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  6. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  7. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  8. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)
  9. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)