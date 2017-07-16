Fire breaks out at Labasa sawmill

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The fire that raged through the Dalomo sawmill in Labasa, fire-fighters are working around the clock to contain the fire . Picture LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 2:19PM A FIRE broke out at the Dalomo sawmill in Labasa, threatening the facilities structures and machines as it spread uncontrollably.

The National Fire Authority and police personnel arrived at the scene in no time to try and stop the fire.

Members of the public that were at the scene were cautioned to take precautions because of the strong breeze in the area during the fire.

Police at the scene confirm that the owner of the mill and his family had been evacuated after the fire grew out of control.