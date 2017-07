/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Crowd beginning to fill up Subrail Park today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 1:47PM SUBRAIL park was almost packed like sardines this morning as football fans flocked in with their flags and district jerseys to cheer for their teams.

Meanwhile the capital side which was hoping for a big win against Rakiraki in order to solidify their spot in the 2017 INNK Battle of the Giants tournament semi-finals is out of contention of the main trophy.

This was after they drew 1 - 1 against Rakiraki today.