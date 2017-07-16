Fiji Time: 8:25 PM on Sunday 16 July

Myanmar makes courtesy call to PIDF

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Update: 1:31PM A HIGH level delegation from the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar paid a courtesy visit to the Pacific Islands Development Forum last week.

Led by the ambassador Tha Aung Nyun and first secretary Aye Thanda Shwe, the delegation's visit hoped to enhance their knowledge on the dynamics of PIDF in the Pacific region and identify areas of mutual collaboration, especially in the areas of sustainable development.

PIDF secretary general Francois Martel provided an overview on the role PIDF played in the Pacific, its unique and inclusive multi-stakeholder structures and insight into major accomplishments.

"We are a space for catalysing, mobilising and mainstreaming action in support of sustainable development through green/blue economy in Pacific island countries and an action-oriented platform to identify innovative solutions and work closely with international institutions to engage state and non-state actors to develop high-impact collaborations on sustainable development and poverty reduction in the Pacific islands," Mr Martel said.

"PIDF provides a framework for bringing together the expertise of the private sector, normative leadership of the public sector, and successful delivery mechanisms of civil society."

Ambassador Nyun acknowledged the work that has been implemented by PIDF within the Pacific region and assured the Secretariat to discuss further with his capital areas of possible mutual cooperation for future projects as aligned to the PIDF Strategic Plan.








