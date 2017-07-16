2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Suva out of title contention

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:00PM SUVA is out of contention for the prestigious 2017 Battle of the Giants (BOG) trophy after they drew with Rakiraki 1-1 at Subrail Park in Labasa today.

The capital side needed to beat Rakiraki by at least more than five points in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

Despite scoring early on in the fifth minute of the first half to striker Pita Rabo, they weren't able to create opportunities for themselves.

Their efforts were not helped when their skipper Jale Dreloa was red-carded in the 56th minute of the match.

Rakiraki capitalised on the mismatch of numbers and scored through Kasim Khan in the 77th minute.