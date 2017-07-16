A-G refutes claims

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Attorney-General, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaks during the Parliament debate on Friday.Picture SUPPLIED

ATTORNEY-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has refuted claims made by the Opposition that they were giving handouts to Fiji Airways.

In an interview after the passing of the 2017/2018 National Budget last Thursday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said one of the very disappointing things was that there was no strategic thought processed by the Opposition.

"For example, the whole debunking of Fiji Airways, when it's our national carrier. Fiji Airways is actually doing well. They say we are giving handouts to Fiji Airways, no we're not," he said.

"We have a marketing strategic deal with Fiji Airways in respect to flying to Singapore. We said if that particular route does well, that comes off."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also clarified Government does not give any other money to Fiji Airways.

"There is no other money that we have given to Fiji Airways. I think in their kind of quest for some political mileage, they (Opposition) try to make that out but in fact, strategically, it's a wrong thing.

"They weren't able to think it through. It was rather unfortunate because we have to think of these things as a nation. We should not think of these things from a political party's perspective," he added.

Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa said the allocation given to Fiji Airways and the Fiji International Golf Tournament should be directed to improving the livelihoods of Fijians.

"Fiji Airways is doing very well.

"Government has paid out bonuses to workers of Fiji Airways which other companies are not able to do.

"Each year we give them an allocation and the golf tournament in Natadola. For us that's just a waste of money which needs to be provided for people to give them a better life," she said.