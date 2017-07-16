Minister clarifies STT

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Industry,Tourism,Lands and Minieral Resourses, Faiyaz Koya outside Parliament .Picture ATU RASEA

THE Service Turnover Tax (STT) is not making Fiji an expensive holiday destination.

This was the argument of Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya, as he disagreed with National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad's comments that the STT was making Fiji an expensive destination.

Supporting the drop in the STT from 10 per cent to 6 per cent in the 2017-2018 National Budget, Mr Koya said some expensive costs were a result of some unscrupulous operators.

"With respect to the Service Turnover Tax, again the reduced rate of 6 per cent should have positive impact on many services providers in terms of offering more competitive prices and create business opportunities," Mr Koya said.

"The requirement, for STT to be clearly displayed and separately shown on tax invoices and receipts ensures transparency and accountability on the part of the service providers. This is something that needs to be done, it is not making Fiji an expensive destination. It's not the STT that creates an expensive environment, I have some prices on food items that actually form the part of a menu on Denarau."

He told Parliament that some unscrupulous operators were charging $75 before tax each for Fijian chicken curry with rice and condiments, pumpkin curry with roti and local cod fish. So it's not always blaming the Government in terms of taxes as to the high prices, their are some unscrupulous businesses."

The STT was a tax levied on the VAT exclusive cost of turnover to any person conducting a business involving the provision of a prescribed service, at the rate of 6 per cent.

Turnover meant any sums or amounts received or receivable by or on behalf of the owner of a service in respect of any sums or amounts included in a charge for a prescribed service.

The service provider has to collect the STT shown on the bill issued to a customer.