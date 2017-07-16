Parliament sitting dates

/ Front page / News

THE Parliament was told on Friday that it needs to sit in December and get an update from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on his presidency of COP 23.

The call was made by SODELPA Member of Parliament Viliame Gavoka while debating on the Parliament's new sitting calendar which scheduled the new session from September this year to July next year.

As per the new sitting dates, the Parliament would not have any sitting from October this year to January next year.

Debating on the new dates, Mr Gavoka said the government could do much better by sitting in December to update the Fijian people on the PMs presidency.

"We would like to have dialogue on what happened. Why can't we sit in December? Surely the whole country would like to listen to the PM," he said.

Mr Gavoka said it was wrong for the FijiFirst Government to reduce sitting dates and fast- track bills in Parliament.

In response, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the

timetable was agreed by the Parliament's Business Committee which had representatives of NFP and SODELPA.

He also clarified that the PM was the incoming president of COP 23 and that the actual presidency started in November and Parliament would be informed of COP 23.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said it was misleading that the Parliament could not sit for three months when the respective committees needed to sit and get on with their work.

Parliament sitting 2017-2018:

* August - prorogation;

* September;

* February;

* March;

* April;

* May;

* June - Budget and

* July