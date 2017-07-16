Healthcare issues raised

/ Front page / News

THE dismal state of public health facilities and services was a direct result of neglect by the current administration, says Opposition spokesman Anare Vadei.

"I wish to remind the FijiFirst Government that the dismal healthcare service delivery currently being experienced by the people of Fiji is your own making, so stop making excuses and putting the blame on previous governments because the current government, your government, has been in power for the last 11 years, so stop the blame game," he said while speaking in Parliament on Tuesday.

He added that under the FijiFirst Government's watch, medicine shortages and issues with equipment and consumables had contributed to the decline in healthcare in the country.

Mr Vadei said the deaths of newborn babies at the CWM Hospital was also a direct result of gross negligence by the Government.

He said the fact that the World Health Organisation was sending in personnel to look into the suspected Acinetobacter baumanii bacterial infection, the first time ever for Fiji, was a matter of grave concern.

"It should be noted that this kind of bacteria, as outlined by the WHO, is at the top on the world list of 12 deadliest bacteria," he said.

"The unhygienic state of the CWM Hospital has become a breeding ground for this bacteria.

"This is a clear cut indication of gross negligence by the FijiFirst Government, the government that does not care for human lives and quality healthcare services in general.

"One has to visit any of the public hospitals in Fiji to see the sorry state, lack of basic necessities for in-patients sheets, towels, blankets, pillows and cutleries have to be brought from homes."

"No wonder there is an increase in cross infection because the FijiFirst Government is unable to provide the same for patients."

Mr Vadei told Parliament that public health system needed a major overhaul.

While speaking to Parliament on Monday, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar acknowledged some of the issues faced by her ministry, however, she also said a lot of the shortages and equipment issues were inherited.

"I am on record as acknowledging that we have, at times, struggled to ensure that all our facilities have reliable access to drugs and consumable items," she said.

"I have explained that the situation is not new. It is one I inherited and one which had beset our health system for many years before I took up my current role.

"The National Budget (2017-2018) provides a significant boost by allocating a total of $27.7 million for consumables, medicines and medical appliances — an increase of $3.7m.

"Increased funding for drugs and other supplies will enable us to hold more stock in-country and help to reduce the risks of stock-outs occurring due to the long lead times we often face when importing items from overseas.

"In addition, our plans to increase the use of digital x-ray technology mean we will be less reliant on obtaining regular supplies of the chemicals from overseas that are needed to process older style x-ray films.

"The udget also provides additional funding to support updating our IT system and our pharmaceutical supply system and, coupled with planned changes to senior staffing arrangements. I am optimistic and hopeful that we are starting the long journey of improvement."