Opposition Leader talks on budget perspectives

+ Enlarge this image Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa outside Parliament during a break in the sitting yesterday. Picture; JOVESA NAISUA

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has hit back at comments made by the Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, after the passing of the 2017/2018 National Budget by Parliament.

In an interview on Thursday night, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum claimed that during the budget debate, the Opposition demonstrated a lack of financial understanding of how the budgetary system and Government worked. "That's his perspective," Ro Teimumu said.

"Since we don't have the information that he has, that he said last night (Wednesday) will be given to us in packages, we did not get those packages until this morning (Thursday).

"We are working with information from the budget and also we have to put into perspective what our voters have told us they need addressed in Parliament in terms of the allocations that have been given in the budget. "That was our take on the budget and we need to ensure and look at what the taxpayers at the end of the day pay for."

She said Government needed to be responsible for what was allocated and passed in Parliament because these allocations were paid for by Fijian citizens. "Our perception is different because we are there to ensure that the taxpayers' dollars are all accounted for."