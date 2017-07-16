Fiji Time: 8:25 PM on Sunday 16 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Opposition Leader talks on budget perspectives

Aqela Susu
Sunday, July 16, 2017

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has hit back at comments made by the Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, after the passing of the 2017/2018 National Budget by Parliament.

In an interview on Thursday night, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum claimed that during the budget debate, the Opposition demonstrated a lack of financial understanding of how the budgetary system and Government worked. "That's his perspective," Ro Teimumu said.

"Since we don't have the information that he has, that he said last night (Wednesday) will be given to us in packages, we did not get those packages until this morning (Thursday).

"We are working with information from the budget and also we have to put into perspective what our voters have told us they need addressed in Parliament in terms of the allocations that have been given in the budget. "That was our take on the budget and we need to ensure and look at what the taxpayers at the end of the day pay for."

She said Government needed to be responsible for what was allocated and passed in Parliament because these allocations were paid for by Fijian citizens. "Our perception is different because we are there to ensure that the taxpayers' dollars are all accounted for."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding
  2. School holds annual pageant and cultural show
  3. Mapping a path to success
  4. A-G refutes claims
  5. Speed wins
  6. 9-year reign
  7. Opposition Leader talks on budget perspectives
  8. Kumul picks Fiji
  9. Seruiratu: It's unfair
  10. New homes for fallen servicemen's families

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  3. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  6. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  7. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  8. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)
  9. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)