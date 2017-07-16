State addresses unemployment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate and Opposition member Aseri Radrodro share a laugh at parliament yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

GOVERNMENT'S efforts to encourage job-creation within Fiji, and at the same time seek work opportunities abroad, were aimed at addressing unemployment in the country, says Employment Minister Jone Usamate.

He made the comment while speaking in Parliament last Tuesday.

"In job creation and promotion, we have to deal with labour migration and brain drain on the one hand and finding overseas employment opportunities on the other," he said.

Mr Usamate said initiatives such as the seasonal worker program would also help address the challenge of minimising rural-urban drift.

"This work has been strengthened by an allocation of $4 million in our ministry budget for the work of the National Employment Centre.

"From this, under the foreign employment service and seasonal work program, we will be undertaking more awareness programs, engaging more overseas employers and increasing site visits to our workers in New Zealand and Australia as a budget has been provided for this.

"There will be two fronts — we will continue to look for employment within Fiji and at the same time find opportunities outside of Fiji."

Mr Usamate said that since the inception of the seasonal worker program, 767 workers had been sent to Australia and New Zealand.