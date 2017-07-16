New homes for fallen servicemen's families

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama after opening of the new homes of security forces family members who died during the year 2000 coups.Picture ATU RASEA

FAMILIES of servicemen who died during the 2000 coup received new three-bedroom homes from the Government yesterday.

While speaking to the families at Wainibuku Subdivision, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said though time must go on, the memory of those who had fallen would never fade, their sacrifice would never be forgotten and the debt of gratitude owed to them could never be fully repaid.

"These men represent the best of Fiji, in life they served a cause larger than themselves and they gave their lives in the service of a nation and the people dear to their hearts," he said. "Their actions were the embodiment of unselfish devotion to duty and everything that Fiji has grown to become today is owed to their sacrifice."

Mr Bainimarama said the passing of these brave Fijians left a void in the lives of their families that could never be fully refilled.

"But still, we must do everything in our power to fill that gap with love, support and unending gratitude," he added.

Meanwhile, the wife of the late Private Osea Rokosirinavosa, Elesi Tabusiga was overjoyed to receive a house in which she could settle down with her three children.

She said after her husband unexpectedly left them 17 years ago, it was a challenging time for her family, however, she was thankful for the support she received from the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) since the incident in 2000.

"I am so grateful to the Government for this initiative and it is a reminder of the sacrifice my husband made for our family and the people of Fiji," she added.

Four families received new homes yesterday. The families are of the late police constables Raj Kumar and Filipe Seavula, and privates Rokosirinavosa and Uluilakeba.