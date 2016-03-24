OAG on late reports

/ Front page / News

THE Office of the Auditor Generals audit of the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical services has found that out-of-stock reports from January to July 2016 were not available on request.

Excess stock reports as at July 31, 2016 were also not available for review by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG).

And the OAG said this lack of management oversight hindered work carried out by officers to ensure that records required for audit purposes were submitted on a timely basis.

This was noted in the OAG's 2016 audit of the Ministry of Health.

"The ministry should put in place measures to ensure that monthly stock reports are prepared and submitted to management on a timely basis and are available for audit verification on request," the OAG said.

The OAG had also found that a container shipment of medicines for the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services (FPBS) remained uncleared at the Suva Wharf for 253 days because of an oversight.

The consignment was to have been cleared by the Fiji Procurement Office but were not advised of it's arrival by the agency responsible — FPBS.

"Currently the process is for ministries and departments to advise of inbound consignments upon receipt of arrival notice which was not the case in this instance," the Ministry of Economy said.

"The agency's advice was received 76 days later upon follow-up from the shipping agent hence the delay should not be attributed to the negligence of officers involved."

The report also noted that the ports charges for the uncleared container amounted to $48,984.60 and was paid on 24/3/16.