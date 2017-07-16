Seruiratu: It's unfair

/ Front page / News

AGRICULTURE Minister Inia Seruiratu has labelled comments made by the Opposition in Parliament that the performance of the non-sugar agriculture sector was decreasing as "unfair".

"Yes, I agree when you look at the contribution to GDP percentage wise.

"But when you look at the value and you look at the money that is coming from the agriculture sector, Honourable Professor Biman Prasad should hear this, it continues to increase, and that is the fair way to look at it," he said.

Mr Seruiratu cited data from the Fiji Council of Social Services, Fiji Bureau of Statistics and Macro Economic Committee report to support his statement.

"In 2011, 8.2 per cent with the value of $472.6 million, this is from the FCOSS Report and not Inia Seruiratu's report.

"In 2012, 8 per cent with the value of $465.2m, slight decrease because of Tropical Cyclone Evan.

"Now, listen to this! In 2013, 8.2 per cent with the value of $497m.

"In 2014, it went down to 7 per cent but listen to the value, $500.4m."

While speaking in Parliament last week, Opposition finance spokesman Aseri Radrodro said while the contribution of agriculture to GDP had declined, it continued to play an important role in addressing nutrition needs within the country.

"Agriculture's contribution had declined from 15 per cent in 2005 to only around 6 per cent today," he said.

"However, it will continue to be a major backbone of our economy and remain very important for food security, acting as a safety net and buffer for majority of our population."