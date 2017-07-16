Talk on climate financing

/ Front page / News

TWENTY representatives from eight Pacific Island Countries held a series of meetings in Nadi last week to discuss access to climate change finance.

According to a statement from the Pacific Community (SPC), the workshop was organised to advance the implementation of the USAID Institutional Strengthening for Pacific Island Countries to Adapt to Climate Change and DFAT/GIZ Climate Finance Readiness in the Pacific projects.

"Climate change finance is a cross-sectoral issue which requires whole of government approaches for timely access and implementation of climate change finance," said Saitofi Mika, secretary to the office of the Kiribati President.

The meetings came on the back of the Climate Action Pacific Partnership (CAPP) event held in Suva on July 3-4 where climate change financing was one of the key sectors discussed within the platform of the Marrakesh Framework.

According to SPC, the Green Climate Fund meeting in Tonga next week would also provide participants with an opportunity to share some of the lessons learned from the implementation of the ISACC and CFRP projects.

"The gathering this (last) week has provided a space for Pacific Island countries and partners to link the high level dialogue on climate change finance to practical approaches in addressing the region's resilient development agenda," highlighted Dr Wulf Killmann of GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft fÃ¼r Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH).