Fiji Time: 2:00 AM on Sunday 16 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Kautoga equalises Lautoka battle

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 8:45PM LAUTOKA and Rewa finished off day 2 of the 2017 INNK Battle of the Giants tournament with a 1-1 draw, at Subrail Park in Labasa, earlier this evening.

Defending champions Lautoka took to the lead with a penalty kick to Zibraaz Sahib in the 22nd minute of the game following a red card being issued to Rewa's Vuniuci Tikomaimereke.

Despite being one down throughout a majority of the match the Delta boys hit back with an equaliser to Samuela Kautoga in the 82nd minute of the match.

This was a thrilling end to what was described by Fiji Football Association acting president Tarunesh Reddy as a good day of quality football.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Present, but not fit for work
  2. Man dies, wife tells of heartache
  3. OAG calls for probe
  4. Rapist Caucau put behind bars
  5. Nadroga defends Skipper Cup
  6. Auditor harps on State human resource quality
  7. Surveillance cameras for 'a good night's sleep' on island
  8. Parliament passes 20 consequential Bills
  9. Debate over cane
  10. Motion passed

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  3. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  6. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  9. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  10. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)