2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Kautoga equalises Lautoka battle

Update: 8:45PM LAUTOKA and Rewa finished off day 2 of the 2017 INNK Battle of the Giants tournament with a 1-1 draw, at Subrail Park in Labasa, earlier this evening.

Defending champions Lautoka took to the lead with a penalty kick to Zibraaz Sahib in the 22nd minute of the game following a red card being issued to Rewa's Vuniuci Tikomaimereke.

Despite being one down throughout a majority of the match the Delta boys hit back with an equaliser to Samuela Kautoga in the 82nd minute of the match.

This was a thrilling end to what was described by Fiji Football Association acting president Tarunesh Reddy as a good day of quality football.