More training for locals to manage our roads: Radrodro

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 6:32PM A NEW SODELPA government will do away with the outsourcing arrangements currently practiced by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) that use re-contracting through third party contracts to carry out works.

Instead, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Aseri Radrodro said they would heighten the training of locals to better manage our road networks.

Mr Radrodro made the comment in his response to the 2017-2018 budget as he mentioned the recent exit of former FRA chief executive John Hutchinson.

He said the FRA continued to receive big budget allocations and this year was no different with $527million.

"There is an urgent need to review the current outsourcing arrangements in FRA and conduct a value for money audit of the entity," Mr Radrodro said.








