Nadroga defends Skipper Cup

Update: 6:26PM BLK Nadroga Stallions defeated Namosi in the final 40-20 to successfully defend the Skipper Cup at Lawaqa Park today.
The
Stallions displayed a magnificent second half performance after being down 13-7
at the break to secure the big win.
Playmaker
Peceli Nacebe and Atunaisa Navuma scored two tries each, hardworking number 8
Eremasi Radrodro also scored a try with the rest of the points scored
from the reliable boots of fullback Apisalome Waqatabu.
Namosi
managed to score two tries, two penalties and a conversion.
Veteran
prop Setefano Samoca congratulated his team mates for their effort and
thanked their supporters for their achievement.
He said the
players gave their best to win the game that has made the people of Nadroga
happy.
Meanwhile,
the Suva defeated Namosi 24-22 to win the under 20 final.