Nadroga defends Skipper Cup

+ Enlarge this image Avete Daveta delivers a pass to Julian De Vos during their skipper cup final clash at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 6:26PM BLK Nadroga Stallions defeated Namosi in the final 40-20 to successfully defend the Skipper Cup at Lawaqa Park today.

The Stallions displayed a magnificent second half performance after being down 13-7 at the break to secure the big win.

Playmaker Peceli Nacebe and Atunaisa Navuma scored two tries each, hardworking number 8 Eremasi Radrodro also scored a try with the rest of the points scored from the reliable boots of fullback Apisalome Waqatabu.

Namosi managed to score two tries, two penalties and a conversion.

Veteran prop Setefano Samoca congratulated his team mates for their effort and thanked their supporters for their achievement.

He said the players gave their best to win the game that has made the people of Nadroga happy.

Meanwhile, the Suva defeated Namosi 24-22 to win the under 20 final.