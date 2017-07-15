Fiji Time: 2:00 AM on Sunday 16 July

Nadroga defends Skipper Cup

MACIU MALO
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 6:26PM BLK Nadroga Stallions defeated Namosi in the final 40-20 to successfully defend the Skipper Cup at Lawaqa Park today.

The Stallions displayed a magnificent second half performance after being down 13-7 at the break to secure the big win. 

Playmaker Peceli Nacebe and Atunaisa Navuma scored two tries each, hardworking number 8 Eremasi Radrodro also scored a try with the rest of the points scored  from the reliable boots of fullback Apisalome Waqatabu.

Namosi managed to score two tries,  two penalties and a conversion. 

Veteran prop Setefano Samoca congratulated  his team mates for their effort and thanked their supporters for their achievement.

He said the players gave their best to win the game that has made the people of Nadroga happy. 

Meanwhile, the Suva defeated Namosi 24-22 to win the under 20 final. 








