AIIB - Articles of Agreement to benefit Fiji: Rika

Update: 6:00PM STANDING Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence chairperson Lieutenant Colonel Netani Rika this week presented the committee's report, which was assigned to examine the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) - Articles of Agreement.

Mr Rika said the report provided the committee's review, conclusion and recommendations from oral and written submissions received and deliberated upon by the committee.

He said the accession to the AIIB - Articles of Agreement would be beneficial to Fiji.

He said it would offer a new multilateral development financing platform committed to development in the country.

"The current's stance and medium-term outlook is that the Fijian Government will require sources to undertake capital expenditure such as construction of roads, jetties and bridges, et cetera and joining the bank will allow an additional financing source for Fiji," Mr Rika said.

The other benefit he mentioned was reinforcing our constructive and positive relationship with the People's Republic of China saying "it will enable Fiji to negotiate better terms for loans with existing multilateral donors such as the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, as the bank will provide competition to these multilaterals".

"The bank will also provide technical assistance and will work with each member to engage services within the region. The bank will recruit qualified personnel globally and the criteria for recruitment will be based on technical competence and experience in related sector."