Fiji Time: 9:22 AM on Sunday 16 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

AIIB - Articles of Agreement to benefit Fiji: Rika

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 6:00PM STANDING Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence chairperson Lieutenant Colonel Netani Rika this week presented the committee's report, which was assigned to examine the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) - Articles of Agreement.

Mr Rika said the report provided the committee's review, conclusion and recommendations from oral and written submissions received and deliberated upon by the committee.

He said the accession to the AIIB - Articles of Agreement would be beneficial to Fiji.

He said it would offer a new multilateral development financing platform committed to development in the country.

"The current's stance and medium-term outlook is that the Fijian Government will require sources to undertake capital expenditure such as construction of roads, jetties and bridges, et cetera and joining the bank will allow an additional financing source for Fiji," Mr Rika said.

The other benefit he mentioned was reinforcing our constructive and positive relationship with the People's Republic of China saying "it will enable Fiji to negotiate better terms for loans with existing multilateral donors such as the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, as the bank will provide competition to these multilaterals".

"The bank will also provide technical assistance and will work with each member to engage services within the region. The bank will recruit qualified personnel globally and the criteria for recruitment will be based on technical competence and experience in related sector."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Present, but not fit for work
  2. Man dies, wife tells of heartache
  3. OAG calls for probe
  4. Rapist Caucau put behind bars
  5. Nadroga defends Skipper Cup
  6. Surveillance cameras for 'a good night's sleep' on island
  7. Auditor harps on State human resource quality
  8. Parliament passes 20 consequential Bills
  9. A tribute to Cooper
  10. Change in diet

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  3. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  6. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  9. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  10. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)