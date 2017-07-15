Fiji Time: 2:00 AM on Sunday 16 July

Northerners to benefit from nursery

LUKE RAWALAI
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 5:53PM THE refurbishment of the Korotari nursery is expected to benefit the people of the North in their efforts to replant their forests.

 Forestry Extension Officer North, Maleli Nakasava explained that the increased capacity of the nursery will meet the growing demand for tree seedlings in the region.

Another priority need for Korotari nursery is a storage facility for seeds.

"A good storage facility will preserve and improve the hygiene of our seeds," he said.

"This will greatly boost the survival rate of our seedlings."








