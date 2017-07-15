2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Win for men in black

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:46PM BA crushed Dreketi's hope of making it in the 2017 INNK Mobile Battle of the Giants tournament finals after they comfortably beat the Northerners 1-0 at Subrail Park, Labasa earlier today.

Despite Ba winning, their lead could have been extended numerous times but they failed to capitalise on goal scoring opportunities.

However, their goal came in the 45th minute through their sweeper Remueru Tekiate due to some very well placed kicks in front of the goal mouth.

Dreketi's goalkeeper Waisake Ravuiwasa was notably brilliant during the game.

Ba secretary Iliyaz Khan thanked their players for the efforts and for the win.

'We played according to our plan and it was a good game.We got the result we wanted and we achieved that result," Khan said.

Ba- Misiwane Nairube, Avinesh Suwamy, Meli Codro, Manasa Nawakula, Remueru Tekiate (C), Suliano Tawanakoro, Samuela Nabenia, Saula Waqa, Malakai Rakula, Laisenia Naioko, Ravneet Chand.

Dreketi- Waisake Ravuiwasa, Vikranth Chandra, Vinal Prasad, Abinesh Chand, Shoel Khan, Ashnil Raju, Sisa Valesua (C), Menon Ram, Sanaila Waqanicakau, Henry Dyer, Sakiusa Rakoso