Families of fallen heroes receive their new homes

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and family members of victims of the 2000 coup. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 5:30PM WHILE time must go on, their memory will never fade, their sacrifice will never be forgotten and the debt of gratitude owed to them can never be fully repaid.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comment while speaking to families today of the fallen heroes who were victims of the 2000 coup.

Mr Bainimarama handed over four houses to the four families as a sign of gratitude for the sacrifices made by the military officers and police officers, almost 17 years ago.

"The passing of these brave Fijians left voids in their lives, their families that can never be fully refilled. But still, we must do everything in our power to fill that gap with love, support and unending gratitude," Mr Bainimarama said.

"Last year it was my great honor to hand over the keys and titles of new homes to a couple of those families and today I will hand over the remaining four homes to the families of our fallen soldiers and policemen," he said.

"I apologize that these homes took time to complete but I hope this gesture gives a glimpse of the immense feeling of gratitude we feel for the sacrifices made by your fathers, your husbands and sons and our sympathy for what you have lost."

The families are of the late Police Constable Raj Kumar, Police Constable Filipe Seavula, Private Osea Rokosirinavosa and Private Uluilakeba.