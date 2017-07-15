2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Suva-Nadi draw

Update: 5:21PM SUVA escaped not only a narrow defeat to Nadi but also an early exit at the 2017 INKK Battle of the Giants tournament.
Thanks to
replacement player and local boy Sairusi Nalaubu who scored the 1-1 equalizer
in the dying seconds of the match earlier today.
The
clash of the Eastern and Western giants kept fans entertained as it represents
what the tournament is all about.
Nadi
drew first blood thanks to a goal by Rusiate Matererega.
It
seemed Nadi was going to win the match, but thanks to a new surge of energy in
the Suva ranks, the boys from the capital were not going to give up so easily.
Suva
will be playing Rakiraki tomorrow at 10:30am