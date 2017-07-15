Fiji Time: 2:00 AM on Sunday 16 July

2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Suva-Nadi draw

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 5:21PM SUVA escaped not only a narrow defeat to Nadi but also an early exit at the 2017 INKK Battle of the Giants tournament.

Thanks to replacement player and local boy Sairusi Nalaubu who scored the 1-1 equalizer in the dying seconds of the match earlier today.

The clash of the Eastern and Western giants kept fans entertained as it represents what the tournament is all about.

Nadi drew first blood thanks to a goal by Rusiate Matererega.

It seemed Nadi was going to win the match, but thanks to a new surge of energy in the Suva ranks, the boys from the capital were not going to give up so easily.

Suva will be playing Rakiraki tomorrow at 10:30am








