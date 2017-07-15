Time to worship

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:17PM IT wasn't just soccer at the Battle of the Giants tournament but fans also made time for worship, amid loud cheers that echoed through Subrail Park.

While food vendors loudly promoted the sale of food with hot barbecue sold at various stalls, a group of faithful Muslim worshipers made time for worship at the nearby Tennis Court .

With a prayer session for 10 minutes, the worshipers returned to the ground to watch the games.

Faiz Ali said it was always important to acknowledge the Almighty even on busy days like the BOG.