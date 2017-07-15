Fiji can reach RLWC semis: Olam

Update: 4:40PM THE Vodafone Fiji Bati team has the capability and experience to win all its pool matches in the upcoming Rugby League World Cup in Australia.
This is the
prediction of Melbourne Storm winger and Papua New Guinea rugby league rep,
Justin Olam.
He returns
to Australia tomorrow after a one-week holiday in Fiji with Melbourne Storm
teammate Tui Kamikamica.
"Fiji, on
paper will be one of the strongest teams in the world cup," he said after
accompanying Kamikamica to the opening of the BLK sportswear retail shop at The
Pearl Resort, Pacific Harbour today.
He said if
the Fiji Bati played well, it could even reach the final.
Fiji plays
USA on Oct 28 and vs Wales on November 5 in Townsville, and against Italy on
November 10 in Canberra.