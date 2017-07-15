Fiji Time: 5:10 PM on Saturday 15 July

Fiji can reach RLWC semis: Olam

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 4:40PM THE Vodafone Fiji Bati team has the capability and experience to win all its pool matches in the upcoming Rugby League World Cup in Australia.

This is the prediction of Melbourne Storm winger and Papua New Guinea rugby league rep, Justin Olam.

He returns to Australia tomorrow after a one-week holiday in Fiji with Melbourne Storm teammate Tui Kamikamica.

"Fiji, on paper will be one of the strongest teams in the world cup," he said after accompanying Kamikamica to the opening of the BLK sportswear retail shop at The Pearl Resort, Pacific Harbour today.

He said if the Fiji Bati played well, it could even reach the final.

Fiji plays USA on Oct 28 and vs Wales on November 5 in Townsville, and against Italy on November 10 in Canberra.








