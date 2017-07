/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suva's Jale Dreloa (left) clears the ball against Nadi during the Innk Battle of the Giants at Subrail Park yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 4:15PM WE are into the second game of day two of the 2017 INKK Battle of the Giants tournament between Nadi and Suva at Subrail Park, Labasa.

Both teams are still tied at nil-all.

And so far it has been an evenly contested match with neither side conceding any goals.

Suva needs a win to keep their finals hopes alive.