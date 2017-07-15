Fiji Time: 5:09 PM on Saturday 15 July

2017-2018 Budget: Radrodro banks on trust for tax compliance

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 4:04PM PARLIAMENT was told this week that the freedom given to the taxman to conduct raids through search warrants is a source of fear for many.

Responding to the additional powers given to tax officials, Fiji's Shadow Minister for Economy Aseri Radrodro said it seemed those officials had been "given the freedom to become draconian, just as FICAC and other similar entities created by this Government".

He asked whether the Government "enjoy operating in a climate of fear mongering".

"If the reason for these raids is tax compliance, then the way to go about is to build meaningful lasting relationships with businesses based on trust, not unwarranted threats," Mr Radrodro said.

"These kinds of attitude drive away investors, not to mention creating an unstable environment for business growth."








