PNC: Fiji reigns as Pacific champion

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 3:34PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians are the rugby champions of the Pacific after winning the Pacific Nations Cup beating Samoa at Apia Park this afternoon.

Half back Henry Seniloli scored a hat-trick of tries while Jale Vatubua and Api Ratuniyarawa also scored a try each in the second spell.

All tries were converted by Ben Volavola who also kicked a three point penalty.

Manu Samoa captain David Lemi scored their only converted try in the first half and the rest of the points being kicked penalties.

The final score was Fiji 38 Samoa 16.








