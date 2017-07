/ Front page / News

Update: 2:01PM MANU Samoa leads the Vodafone Flying Fijians 16 - 14 going into half time in the last game of the Pacific Nations Cup which is currently being played in Apia, Samoa

Try scorers for the first half came from Flying Fijian Henry Seniloli scoring two tries which were converted by Ben Volavola.

While Manu Samoa captain David Lemi scored their only converted try in the first half.