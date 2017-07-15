2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Ba leads Dreketi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ba's Saula Waqa on the attack against Dreketi during the Innk Mobile Battle of the Giants at Subraila Park today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 1:07PM BA is currently leading Dreketi 1-0 in the first half of their day 2 fixture at the 2017 INNK Battle of the Giants (BOG) at Subrail Park, Labasa.

Their goal came in the 45th minute through their sweeper Remueru Tekiate.

Despite their goal, the men in black were pressured by some very spirited Dreketi defence.

The Northerners are really taking the battle to the Western Giants, but due to some very good scrambling Ba has managed to neutralise the Dreketi threat.

More action to come from the BOG tournament.