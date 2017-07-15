Fiji Time: 5:09 PM on Saturday 15 July

2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Ba leads Dreketi

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 1:07PM BA is currently leading Dreketi 1-0 in the first half of their day 2 fixture at the 2017 INNK Battle of the Giants (BOG) at Subrail Park, Labasa.

Their goal came in the 45th minute through their sweeper Remueru Tekiate.

Despite their goal, the men in black were pressured  by some very spirited Dreketi defence.

The Northerners are really taking the battle to the Western Giants, but due to some very good scrambling Ba has managed to neutralise the Dreketi threat.

More action to come from the BOG tournament.








