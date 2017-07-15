Lifetime opportunity for Nadroga students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lomawai Secondary School in parliament yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:01PM IT was a lifetime opportunity for 62 students of Lomawai Secondary School from Nadroga who braved the chilly weather conditions to visit Parliament this morning.

School teacher and coordinator Samisoni Rokovunisei said the students were Year 10, 12 and 13 Arts students who also learn about Parliament procedures and democracy in their Social Science classes.

"This is a lifetime opportunity for the students because it's their first time in Parliament to witness such proceedings," Mr Rokovunisei said.

"The visit has enabled them to contextualise everything they learn in their classes regarding Parliament procedures and other-related information," he said.

He said such a visit would encourage students to study hard and set their future goals right.