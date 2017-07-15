Lifetime opportunity for Nadroga students

Update: 1:01PM IT was a lifetime opportunity for 62 students of Lomawai Secondary School from Nadroga who braved the chilly weather conditions to visit Parliament this morning.
School teacher and
coordinator Samisoni Rokovunisei said the students were Year 10, 12 and 13
Arts students who also learn about Parliament procedures and democracy in their
Social Science classes.
"This is a lifetime
opportunity for the students because it's their first time in Parliament to
witness such proceedings," Mr Rokovunisei said.
"The visit has enabled them
to contextualise everything they learn in their classes regarding Parliament
procedures and other-related information," he said.
He said such a visit would
encourage students to study hard and set their future goals right.