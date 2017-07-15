UniFiji hosts climate change workshop

Update: 12:56PM A WORKSHOP which brought together key stakeholders to exchange information and experiences gained from the implementation of the climate change adaptation projects was held at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka last Thursday.
Hosted by the University of
Fiji for its USAID Pacific- American Climate Fund (PACAM)Project "Developing
Base Maps of Tropical Aquatic Resources in the Pacific", the workshop included
Non-Governmental Organisations and Government agencies.
The partners of the project
include the University of South Florida (USF) and Secretariat of the Pacific
Community Geoscience Division (SPC-GSD).
Commissioner West,
ManasaTagicakibau while addressing participants at the workshop said "we need
to develop accurate, high-resolution base maps,against which to measure future
changes and to develop place- based resource management plansthat will have
significant economic value in terms of fisheries, aquaculture, and tourism,
amongst others."
Vice-Chancellor, Professor
Prem Misir said the maps and databases generated during this project enables
the University of Fiji and other research institutions to carry out
interdisciplinary studies.
The project is in its final
year and will conclude on April 14, 2018. For more information about the
Project please visit our website at http://www.unifiji.ac.fj/pacam/