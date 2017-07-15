Fiji Time: 5:09 PM on Saturday 15 July

UniFiji hosts climate change workshop

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 12:56PM A WORKSHOP which brought together key stakeholders to exchange information and experiences gained from the implementation of the climate change adaptation projects was held at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka last Thursday.

Hosted by the University of Fiji for its USAID Pacific- American Climate Fund (PACAM)Project "Developing Base Maps of Tropical Aquatic Resources in the Pacific", the workshop included Non-Governmental Organisations and Government agencies.

The partners of the project include the University of South Florida (USF) and Secretariat of the Pacific Community Geoscience Division (SPC-GSD).

Commissioner West, ManasaTagicakibau while addressing participants at the workshop said "we need to develop accurate, high-resolution base maps,against which to measure future changes and to develop place- based resource management plansthat will have significant economic value in terms of fisheries, aquaculture, and tourism, amongst others."

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Prem Misir said the maps and databases generated during this project enables the University of Fiji and other research institutions to carry out interdisciplinary studies.

The project is in its final year and will conclude on April 14, 2018. For more information about the Project please visit our website at http://www.unifiji.ac.fj/pacam/








