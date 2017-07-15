Fiji Time: 5:09 PM on Saturday 15 July

5.1 mag earthquake registered in Solomon region

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 12:48PM A 5.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this morning in the Solomon Island region.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department confirmed the earthquake occurred at 3:25am, and was located 32km South Southhwest from Arohane, Solomon, 251km Southeast from Honiara, Solomon, and 1971km Northwest from Suva, Fiji.

The unit stated the moderate size earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

It has also reassured members of the general public that this earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.








