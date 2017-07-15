2017 INKK Mobile BOG: High expectations from players

Update: 12:04PM THE 2017 INKK Batte of the Giants (BOG) is in the final stage for earmarked players to prove themselves for national selection.
Fiji
Football coach Christophe Gamel said players' performance would be assessed
during the whole course of the BOG tournament.
"I already
have my list of players who I am looking out for; whoever performs I will
confirm their position in the national squad," Gamel said.
And he
would be talking with those who needed to work on a few areas.
Speaking
from Subrail Park in Labasa Gamel said he has high expectations for all
the players and teams that needed to be met.