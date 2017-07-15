Fiji Time: 5:09 PM on Saturday 15 July

2017 INKK Mobile BOG: High expectations from players

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Update: 12:04PM THE 2017 INKK Batte of the Giants (BOG) is in the final stage for earmarked players to prove themselves for national selection.

Fiji Football coach Christophe Gamel said players' performance would be assessed during the whole course of the BOG tournament.

"I already have my list of players who I am looking out for; whoever performs I will confirm their position in the national squad," Gamel said.

And he would be talking with those who needed to work on a few areas.

Speaking from Subrail Park in Labasa Gamel said he has high expectations for all the players and teams that needed to be met.








