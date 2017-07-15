New officers reminded to serve

Update: 11:52AM THE senior hierarchy of the Fiji Police Force welcomed into their fold four new Inspectorate Officers.
This is after
the officers successfully completing the two and a half year cadet training program.
The commissioning
ceremony which was held last night was officiated by the Commissioner of Police
Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho with close family members present.
"At all times
you must practice and administer the Corporate Values of the Fiji Police which
are integrity, fairness, trust, empathy and efficiency," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.
"By always
instilling yourselves in these values and ensuring them down the Command lines
in your career, you will be fulfilling our service motto, "Salus Populi" "Service to the People. Your calling to serve is to the people of Fiji," he
said.
The four
Commissioned officers are Inspector Samuela Vuci, Woman Inspector Mavis Fatiaki,
Inspector Kavit Mani and Inspector Netani Seruwaqa.
Several
awards were also given out during the ceremony.
The Sword of
Honour was awarded to Inspector Vuci for having an outstanding overall
performance throughout the duration of the Commissioner?s Cadet Program.
The award was
sponsored by the Brig-Gen Qiliho.
Other awards:
- Leadership
award - W/IP Mavis Fatiaki
- Field
Leadership Award - IP Netani Seruwaqa
- Professional
Studies Award - IP Kavit Mani