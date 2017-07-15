New officers reminded to serve

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho with the newly commissioned officers (l-r)Inspector Samuela Vuci, Inspector Kavit Mani, WIP Mavis Fatiaki and Inspector Netani Seruwaqa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:52AM THE senior hierarchy of the Fiji Police Force welcomed into their fold four new Inspectorate Officers.

This is after the officers successfully completing the two and a half year cadet training program.

The commissioning ceremony which was held last night was officiated by the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho with close family members present.

"At all times you must practice and administer the Corporate Values of the Fiji Police which are integrity, fairness, trust, empathy and efficiency," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"By always instilling yourselves in these values and ensuring them down the Command lines in your career, you will be fulfilling our service motto, "Salus Populi" "Service to the People. Your calling to serve is to the people of Fiji," he said.

The four Commissioned officers are Inspector Samuela Vuci, Woman Inspector Mavis Fatiaki, Inspector Kavit Mani and Inspector Netani Seruwaqa.

Several awards were also given out during the ceremony.

The Sword of Honour was awarded to Inspector Vuci for having an outstanding overall performance throughout the duration of the Commissioner?s Cadet Program.

The award was sponsored by the Brig-Gen Qiliho.

Other awards: