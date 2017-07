/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Labasa flags flying in front of the buses. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 11:40AM BUS drivers in the North have been caught in the hype of the 2017 INKK Battle of the Giants as the first day came to an end.

Locals were seen walking around Labasa town with mini-flags as well as Labasa flags flying in front of buses.

Labasa the home town of the Babasiga Lions is ready for another showdown.

The fans are ready and so are the teams.

First game kicks off at 2pm between Ba and Dreketi.