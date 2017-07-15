Healthy living 'saves money'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Patients at Viani Village. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE God's Healthy Living program has financially benefitted many patients whose monthly budget have drastically dropped.

As a result, program recipients have saved money for their families.

Viani couple Maika and Tirisa Savou have saved about $260 per month after changing their family's diet and lifestyle.

"I get a pension of $300 every month and we used to spend about $200 on our shopping and this is to last us until the following month," said Mr Savou said.

"But now, we are saving about $250 and it's because of the new diet we have in our family which only includes fruits and vegetables.

"We don't buy meat or canned food and other expensive food anymore which used to chew up our budget."

His wife Tirisa said the new budget dropped to $50 which was for toiletries, kerosene and clothes.

Another villager Keresi Tuitoga said the usual $150 weekly bill of food had also dropped.

"We only use between $40 to $50 a week now because we have cut down on canned food, sugar, rice and flour which we spent most of money on," she said.

"We depend on our farms now for our food supply and since doing that I have seen a big difference to our budget.

"My family saves so much more money now because of a change in diet and am so glad that a healthy lifestyle helps us save money too."