Fiji Time: 5:10 PM on Saturday 15 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Healthy living 'saves money'

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, July 15, 2017

THE God's Healthy Living program has financially benefitted many patients whose monthly budget have drastically dropped.

As a result, program recipients have saved money for their families.

Viani couple Maika and Tirisa Savou have saved about $260 per month after changing their family's diet and lifestyle.

"I get a pension of $300 every month and we used to spend about $200 on our shopping and this is to last us until the following month," said Mr Savou said.

"But now, we are saving about $250 and it's because of the new diet we have in our family which only includes fruits and vegetables.

"We don't buy meat or canned food and other expensive food anymore which used to chew up our budget."

His wife Tirisa said the new budget dropped to $50 which was for toiletries, kerosene and clothes.

Another villager Keresi Tuitoga said the usual $150 weekly bill of food had also dropped.

"We only use between $40 to $50 a week now because we have cut down on canned food, sugar, rice and flour which we spent most of money on," she said.

"We depend on our farms now for our food supply and since doing that I have seen a big difference to our budget.

"My family saves so much more money now because of a change in diet and am so glad that a healthy lifestyle helps us save money too."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. OAG calls for probe
  2. Man dies, wife tells of heartache
  3. Present, but not fit for work
  4. Rapist Caucau put behind bars
  5. Auditor harps on State human resource quality
  6. Parliament passes 20 consequential Bills
  7. Surveillance cameras for 'a good night's sleep' on island
  8. Debate over cane
  9. Motion passed
  10. WHO gives testing machine

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  3. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  6. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)