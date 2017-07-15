Centre plans project

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FNU Student Council members entertain the NTPC graduates. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE National Training and Productivity Centre is planning to build a tourism and hospitality department in Labasa next year.

While speaking at a graduation ceremony for tourism and hospitality students in Nadi this week, NTPC deputy director Sachin Deo said the new campus would be one of its major projects in 2018.

"In 2018, the department is working towards a new campus in Labasa where we will have a fully-fledged kitchen and classrooms to run hospitality courses," he said.

"This will be a great boost to the skill enhancement of the people in the northern areas.

"All department of hospitality and tourism courses are scheduled to be conducted next year in various regions on Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and outer islands."

Mr Deo said the training centre was working with tourism industry stakeholders in course upgrades.

"Department of hospitality and tourism has been very actively involved with the industries to upgrade the courses offered by the department and also to make it easier for its students to find a career.

"Recently industry discussion forums have been held at Labasa, Suva, Sigatoka and Nadi in which all the senior management staff from industries participated.

"Discussions were held on how to make our trainings more effective and recent trends in industry.

"Such initiatives have helped the department to train the students well."

Mr Deo said the training centre would also engage the business community to devise tailor-made programs.

"We intend to facilitate more programs for smaller scale entrepreneurs this year, with especially tailor-made programs earmarked for them.

"We also conduct specialised certificate of attainment programs for school leavers, who intend to join hospitality and tourism industry.

"Our programs are set up to assist trainees to be able to perform professionally when they join the industry and we've received positive feedback from employers who have recruited our graduates as their employees."