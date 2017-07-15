Fiji Time: 5:10 PM on Saturday 15 July

Funds for women

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, July 15, 2017

THE Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation is committed towards supporting the Ba Women's Forum through its donation of $100,000.

Ministry's permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta said the forum brought in about 800 members from 80 different multi-ethnic groups that were well established and very reputable.

Dr Koroivueta said the forum had shown that it had women who were able to persevere in economic empowerment to make a difference in their livelihoods.

"Women confirm that they are the best agents of change. They come in a powerful way to change poverty status within family, in poverty alleviation, in the social economic sector and also in the development sector," he said.

"It is an investment by the Government as the forum is reputably recognised and also making a difference in the local and international markets.

"The Ba Women's Forum products can be seen in the outlets, you've seen the Fijian-made pearls that have been beautifully designed by the women."

Meanwhile, Ba Women's Forum president Dr Maria Doton said the funding would go a long way to equip the kitchen in the training centre with furniture and other appliances that would enable the women to preserve food through drying methods.

All members of the 89 women's organisations in Ba will benefit from the funding.








