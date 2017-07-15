Fiji Time: 5:10 PM on Saturday 15 July

Quality medicine

Litia Cava
Saturday, July 15, 2017

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services seeks to obtain good quality medicine products from a variety of sources in various countries at the best price available, says the ministry's permanent secretary, Philip Davies.

Mr Davies made the comments after questions were raised on whether the ministry was considering importing medicine from neighbouring countries such as Australia and New Zealand rather than India.

He also confirmed the ministry had not received any concerns on the late arrival of medicine.

"I am unsure what you are referring to as the ministry has no plans to change its approach to purchasing medicines and no 'talks' are taking place,"Mr Davies said.

"There are no plans to change that approach."

During its 2017-2018 National Budget announcement last month, Government announced it would still maintain its free medicine program worth $10 million for households, whose income is less than $20,000.








