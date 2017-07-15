Security firms seek State wage guideline

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Islands Security Employers Association has urged the Government to provide security contractors with a minimum wage guideline so security companies can meet the Government's minimum wage policy.

It has made the request after the announcement of the increase in the national minimum wage from $2.32 to $2.68.

FISEA president Vilikesa Raqio said it would be challenging for the association to try and meet such goals because their wage payment included three parties, the contractors, the security companies and the the individual security officers.

"We need the Government to look into this situation by giving a minimum wage guideline to the contractors who hire the security companies," he said.

"We ask the Prime Minister, the Attorney-General and the Minister for Employment to look into the request of the security industry in Fiji, which has more than 8000 members.

"If the Government can make a minimum wage decree for those who hire the security companies, then we will be able to pay the security officers the amount the Government wants us to pay them."

Mr Raqio said they planned to hold a meeting to discuss important issues with security companies from across Fiji and the Ministry of Defence later this month.

He said they would discuss important topics such as the re-evaluation of licences issued to security companies.

"I call on all security companies from across Fiji to attend this meeting because this an opportunity for us to voice out our opinions and come into agreement on issues affecting us," Mr Raqio said.

The meeting will be held on Monday at the YMCA Hall in Toorak, Suva.