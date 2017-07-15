Year-end deadline for Navua town

/ Front page / News

AFTER several delays, Navua will be officially declared a town by the end of this year.

Minister for Local Government, Environment and Housing Parveen Kumar hinted this during the sitting of the Committee of Supply in Parliament on Thursday night.

This was after Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua questioned Mr Kumar on the allocation of $100,000 as operating grant for the Navua Town Council under Head 37 of the ministry's 2017/2018 budget.

"Navua will be declared a town by the end of this ye­ar. We are advanced in planning," said Mr Kumar. "The reason we have not declared that was bec­a­use the Gov­e­­rnment thought we needed to do the infrastructure first."

Mr Kumar told Parliament road upgrades had been completed and work on streetlights start next month.

"After that we will declare Navua a town and these funds will be utilised for operating," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kumar confirmed that the existing market at Namaka in Nadi would be extended because of the increasing demands from market vendors.

He said a new market would be constructed and the current one would be demolished to make way for a new carpark.

A total of $2.6m has been allocated under the 2017/2018 budget for this project.