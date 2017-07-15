Fiji Time: 5:10 PM on Saturday 15 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Land bank motion out

Aqela Susu
Saturday, July 15, 2017

A MOTION by Opposition to remove the Land Bank Investment under Head 33 of the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources was defeated in Parliament.

In moving the motion during the Committee of Supply sitting in Parliament on Thursday, Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula claimed the land bank was evil and took away the rights of indigenous resource owners.

"Their rights mean you give to them ownership like you do under Section 28 of the Constitution, but also full control in the management of their land," he said.

Mr Nawaikula said the removal of the land bank would result in ownership rights of indigenous resources by the indigenous people.

"Your task is to come forward with measures to balance those rights with the rights of others in the community. It's wrong of you to take control of their ownership."

In responding to the motion, Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum said under the land bank investment the land still belonged to the iTaukei landowners.

"Honourable Nawaikula's analysis of the law is completely misleading. This is the land bank investment helping the landowners invest in their land so they can get the maximum return from it," Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said.

The Land Bank Investment has been allocated $2.5m in the 2017-2018 National Budget.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. OAG calls for probe
  2. Man dies, wife tells of heartache
  3. Present, but not fit for work
  4. Rapist Caucau put behind bars
  5. Auditor harps on State human resource quality
  6. Parliament passes 20 consequential Bills
  7. Surveillance cameras for 'a good night's sleep' on island
  8. Debate over cane
  9. Motion passed
  10. WHO gives testing machine

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  3. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  6. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)