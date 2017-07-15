Fiji Time: 5:10 PM on Saturday 15 July

Be Selfless

Mere Naleba
Saturday, July 15, 2017

KAILA! Star Search contestants along with their family members and supporters were reminded by Vodafone Hibiscus contestant Miss Fiji Times, Charlene Lanyon to be selfless.

As chief guest at the quarter-finals of the show on Thursday night, Ms Lanyon reminded those who were part of the sold-out show to always put the needs of underprivileged children ahead of theirs.

The quarter-final was held at Village 6 cinemas in Suva.

"Tonight, I would like to encourage us to be selfless," she said.

"While you're growing yourself, be selfless enough to support, motivate, impact and influence another person. You may just be the very one person that would make another tap into their raw talent and potential."

