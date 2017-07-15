USP signs pay deal

/ Front page / News

THE University of the South Pacific is working on other areas such as introduction of five-year contracts for professional staff, says vice-chancellor and president Professor Rajesh Chandra.

Prof Chandra highlighted this following the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Association of The University of the South Pacific Staff (AUSPS) last week.

The MOA is for setting the new salary structure for professional staff and the implementation of the job evaluation, which will see the completion of the de-linking exercise.

In 2010, the AUSPS had signed an agreement with the university's management to officially delink professional staff remuneration from academic remuneration.

The agreement was to establish a new classification structure and appropriate remuneration for the professional staff category, which was aligned more to their market.

While signing the MOA, Prof Chandra said the agreement should provide a constructive basis for engaging with AUSPS in a range of other areas for mutual benefit in the future.

"We are working on other areas such as introduction of five-year contracts for professional staff as we work through the required changes in the terms and conditions," he said.

AUSPS representative Dr Krishna Raghuwaiya said coming to the conclusion of the exercise was one of the best achievements for the association so far.

"We are glad that we have come to a conclusion on this which started in 2010. "We are also pleased that the university management has always been very forthcoming with this," he said.

The new salary structure came into effect in January.