Plans for a disability rehab centre

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji director Professor Manibhargav and company official Dr Netra Vishwakarma. Picture: File

TALKS are underway between a medical company and the Government for the establishment of a rehabilitation centre for people living with disabilities.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the Indian Government had also shown interest for this planned initiative.

"We are working on those various aspects of this implementation," he said.

Prof Munibhargav also said the team was continuously meeting to discuss and draw up awareness and ways of preventing disabilities.

"We are also trying to establish a neurology centre and the proposal for a dialysis centre is also under discussions so we are planning on how this can be brought to the people at an affordable price," he said.

"We are also working with Government on how we can establish a kidney transplant, an organ transplant in Fiji and I am happy to tell that all the operation theatres at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital are of international standards."

Meanwhile, the Indian cultural program for disability awareness and prevention will start in Labasa on July 27. It will be held over two days.

SSPHL is bringing in specialists from India to conduct free screenings for the disabled, orthopedic deformity and eye tests.

The last free screening will be held in Lautoka on August 3, after which the medical team will leave for Nauru.