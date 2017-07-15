Fiji Time: 5:09 PM on Saturday 15 July

Bridge set to close

Aqela Susu
Saturday, July 15, 2017

MOTORISTS and residents of Kalabu in Nasinu will have to make adjustments to their travel route from Monday as the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) will close the Kalabu bridge for structural repairs.

FRA's acting chief executive officer Robert Sen said the bridge would be closed for three weeks and would reopen on August 7.

"FRA engineers have identified a large crack on one side of the wing wall in their recent inspection and have confirmed the need to have the structural repair work accelerated," he said.

"As a consequence, motorists and residents in the area will have to make adjustments to their travel route and gain access through Tovata Rd. The access is restricted from the Kings Rd end.

"Signboards were placed on site this week to advice travellers in the area and my team has been in contact with bus companies to advise them ahead of the bridge closing for repairs."

A temporary pedestrian crossing will be constructed for foot traffic and a bus turning area will also be constructed beside the bridge.

"Fulton Hogan Hiways together with their subcontractor Instant Construction Ltd will carry out this structural repair work that will involve removing and replacing the beams, constructing a new abutment for the bridge, removing and replacing the wooden planks and constructing a gabion (rock protection) for the existing walls," he said.

People can contact FRA on 5720 if they have any questions.








